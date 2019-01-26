Women’s March in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

Today dozens of people gathered at the fountain on Dexter Avenue to make their voice heard on women’s rights and gender equality. The march was organized by Montgomery Pride United. MPU fights for women’s and LGBQT rights.

They started on Dexter Avenue and marched up to the capitol steps, where they held a rally. The group say this is a show of their support for each other, and for progress that needs to happen in the future for women’s rights.The marchers were met by counter-protesters who yelled anti-gay and anti-abortion slogans. Hundreds of similar marches have been held around the country,