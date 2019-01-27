Winter Weather

by Matt Breland

This afternoon and evening will remain on the cloudy side. Our high temperatures will be a bit more on the average side in the mid 50s, and tonight we will see those clouds fade away but lows will be in those mid 30s. Monday we see mostly sunny skies in the morning and highs reach the lower 60s with few partly cloudy skies.

Monday night is when we see changes, later in the night expect rain showers in south and central Alabama. At the same time, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s so it will be a cold rain. By later morning, it is likely that rain will start to transition into snow. Accumulations for southern Alabama are not likely. At the most, a half inch of snow may accumulate. However, more western/northern counties may see values close to an inch. Rain/snow should stop around noon then much cooler, arctic air will bring our temperatures down into the lower 20s. Be cautious during evening hours as freezing of any ground water/snow will occur. Then we stay dry and cold the rest of the week.