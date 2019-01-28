Bullock Co. Man Fatally Shot in Tuskegee

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee Police Department, assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting that took place on January 27, just after 1:00 a.m., at a business near the 2700 block of MLK Hwy in Tuskegee.

The victim has been identified as 26-year old Mikayce Parker of Midway. The suspect in this shooting is 30-year old Maurice Demond Davis of Tuskegee.

Davis is charged with Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Firearm. Both are felony charges. Davis is currently being held in the Macon County Jail after turning himself in to authorities.

Police say this shooting occurred after a verbal altercation that turned violent and resulted in the death of Parker.

Police continue to investigate this fatal shooting.