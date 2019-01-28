Camden Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Jailed

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One man is dead and another is behind bars as authorities in Camden investigate the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Twenty-three year old Da’Marrius Murphy has been arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Chief Tyrone Dale says the shooting happened at the Pinewood Apartments at around 8 o’clock Sunday night.

Dale says when police arrived — 25 year old Eddie Long of Camden was found laying outside shot.

Dale says Long was pronounced dead on the scene and the State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

“Anyone have any information about this they can contact the Camden Police Department at 682-48-15 or the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at 682-47-15 — or either the State Bureau of Investigation.”

Chief Dale says the case remains under investigation — and more arrests are possible.