Mild Monday, Winter Weather Mischief Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

MILD MONDAY: Still looks like this will be the best day of weather for the upcoming week as it will be dry and pleasant and many locations will see afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Once again, enjoy it, because temperatures will take a tumble late Monday night and Tuesday.

At midnight tonight, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for portions of Central and West Alabama. This Advisory last until noon Tuesday.

THE SETUP: An Arctic cold front will blow through Alabama early Tuesday morning, and along with it comes a chance of snow, which will bring potential for travel impacts. Precipitation with this system will initially begin as light rain late Monday night and during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. There will be a quick change to snow as much colder air rushes into the state behind the front, with the main window for snow in Alabama coming from midnight until 12:00 noon Tuesday.

AMOUNTS & PLACEMENT: As we have been saying since last week, systems like this one, which move in from the northwest, are not big snow producers. For big snows in Alabama, you typically need a Gulf of Mexico low, which this system is not. As far as potential snow fall amounts, now keep in mind, this can and will change; snow accumulation for now, it appears that 1-2 inches of snow may fall as far south as Marengo, Perry, Chilton, Coosa and northern Tallapoosa counties. 1/2 to 1 inch may fall as far south as Evergreen, Montgomery, and Auburn. Also, as we see with every snow event in Alabama, some people are going to be happy, while others are going to be greatly disappointed with what they receive.

TRAVEL IMPACTS: Travel could become dangerous tomorrow morning as the snow falls. Initially ice could form on bridges, but there is a chance black top roads could become snow covered and icy.

POWER OUTAGES? We don’t expect any power outages. No freezing rain or ice accumulation. Just light rain changing to snow.

