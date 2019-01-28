Montgomery County Arrests: January 21-27 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 28, 2019 1:30 PM CST Updated: Jan 28, 2019 1:38 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/26Xavier White Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Terrance Webster Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Rape 2nd & Reckless Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Donald Washington Arrest Date: 1/22/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Justin Tomerlin Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Tyreake Thomas Arrest Date: 1/22/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd ($500 or less) & Theft of Property 1st (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Joseph Swift Arrest Date: 1/21/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Christy Reeves-Warr Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Driving Down One Way Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Marvin Powe Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Aaron Pouchie Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Quintin Peten Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Domestic Violence 3rd, & Shooting into Occupied Vehicle/Building Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Courtney Morris Arrest Date: 1/21/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Synthetic, & Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Richard McCall Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Cora Lewis Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Anthony Knight Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Bryant Jordan Arrest Date: 1/23/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance & Provocation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26David Hudson Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Unnecessary Noise Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Cameron Hicks Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Harassment & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Jamal Hasan Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Sadata Eirby Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Roderick Davis Arrest Date: 1/23/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Commando Carlisle Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Bobby Bryant, Jr. Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Terrence Bennett Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Allen Bazemore Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Brian Anderson Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Clyde Addison Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 21-27, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Camden Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Jailed Butler County Residents To Vote On Ad Valorem Tax ... President Trump to Give State of the Union Address... State Auditor Introduces Infrastructure Plan