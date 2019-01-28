Montgomery County Arrests: January 21-27

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/26 Xavier White Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

2/26 Terrance Webster Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Rape 2nd & Reckless Murder

3/26 Donald Washington Arrest Date: 1/22/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

4/26 Justin Tomerlin Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st

5/26 Tyreake Thomas Arrest Date: 1/22/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd ($500 or less) & Theft of Property 1st (3 counts)



6/26 Joseph Swift Arrest Date: 1/21/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & Theft of Property 1st

7/26 Christy Reeves-Warr Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Driving Down One Way

8/26 Marvin Powe Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth

9/26 Aaron Pouchie Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

10/26 Quintin Peten Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Domestic Violence 3rd, & Shooting into Occupied Vehicle/Building



11/26 Courtney Morris Arrest Date: 1/21/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Synthetic, & Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

12/26 Richard McCall Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card

13/26 Cora Lewis Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

14/26 Anthony Knight Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

15/26 Bryant Jordan Arrest Date: 1/23/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance & Provocation



16/26 David Hudson Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Unnecessary Noise

17/26 Cameron Hicks Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Harassment & Robbery 1st

18/26 Jamal Hasan Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

19/26 Sadata Eirby Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

20/26 Roderick Davis Arrest Date: 1/23/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Possession of Marijuana 1st



21/26 Commando Carlisle Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder

22/26 Bobby Bryant, Jr. Arrest Date: 1/25/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Theft of Property 3rd

23/26 Terrence Bennett Arrest Date: 1/26/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

24/26 Allen Bazemore Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

25/26 Brian Anderson Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



26/26 Clyde Addison Arrest Date: 1/24/19 Charge(s): Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building





















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 21-27, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.