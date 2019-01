by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified a man shot to death Friday afternoon. They say he was 47-year old Gregory Cole of Montgomery.

Cole was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Delray Road about 5:15 Friday afternoon.

If you have information about the incident call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831