Prepping for Winter Weather in Autauga County

by Danielle Wallace

Winter weather is on the way for most of the state.

Autauga County is one of the counties in the Alabama News Network viewing area, that could see some winter activity. That’s why EMA officials started prepping Monday, well before Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency.

Autuaga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett says his last big encounter with a rush of winter weather was in January 2014.

“That one came in and kind of surprised everybody a little bit. It was a little bit harsher than what everybody expected. It kind of taught us some lessons,” says Baggett.

That is why he says it’s best to plan for the worst, instead of only hoping for the best. Just like many neighboring counties, places like schools will be closed as a precaution for Tuesday’s freezing temps, rain and possibly snow in some areas.

“As it stands currently it looks like we’re in that transitional line, especially on the northwestern corner of the county. That really affects bus routes and things like that so that’s where the school systems really have to weigh that in,” says Baggett.

Baggett says his biggest concerns are possible icy road conditions.

The engineering office was actually out today on the bridges cleaning off the drains and things like that so any of the rain that comes in with the system – because again we’re expecting more of a rain issue for right here – for most of the county to go ahead and get those drains cleaned so any water that may be on there could drain off instead of freezing,” says Baggett.

Starting Tuesday morning Autauga County’s EMA office will be on stand-by for any emergencies.

“Our goal is to ensure safety of the citizens with as little impact as possible but if we’re impacted by a system like this, we try to get out there – make sure that it’s safe for everybody and then get them back on the road, get them back to a normal life as quickly as we can,” says Baggett.

To get live updates on possible icy road conditions, can visit the Alabama Department of Transportation’s website algotraffic.com.