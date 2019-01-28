Rain & Snow Mix Ahead

by Shane Butler

Sixty degree warmth today but by late tomorrow afternoon we’re roughly thirty degrees colder. An Arctic front is heading south tonight. It’s bringing much colder air and moisture along with it. It will start out as rain in west Alabama and move eastward. As the colder air mixes in the rain will transition to snow. Accumulating snow ( around 1 inch) will be higher over our north and northwestern counties like Marengo, Dallas, Perry, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa county. These areas will have the greater risk of hazardous travel conditions through late Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulation (trace to .50) will drop off significantly over central counties and little if any accumulation south and southeastward. We expect the falling precipitation to be gone by early afternoon and sunshine should break through the clouds. This should start the melting process and hopefully limit any significant refreezing issues overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning for our area. You can expect a couple of cold mornings ahead with temps in the mid 20s. Looks like lots of sunshine and temps respond through the remainder of the work week. Highs climb back into the 60s by Friday and we could be nearing 70 by Monday of next week.