Sunny & Mild Monday; Rain Changing To Snow Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Quite a way to start a new week- nice and fairly warm with sunshine today, then a round of rain changing to snow tomorrow. Today is a January day to get out an enjoy, with highs warming into the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Most of this evening looks fairly mild as well.

Temperatures will still be in the 40s early tomorrow morning prior to the arrival of a cold front. The front also brings an initial round of rain early in the morning. Very cold air moves in behind the front, quickly transitioning the rain to a wet snow. Surface temperatures remain borderline through the morning, hovering near or just above freezing. The greatest winter weather impacts will be west of I-65 and north of I-85. Even then, snow accumulations are only expected on grass and elevated surfaces. It looks like all of the rain and snow will be out of our area by noon. Temperatures remain cold through the day, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures fall well into the 20s Tuesday night, so any moisture still on roads will freeze by Wednesday morning. Watch out for black ice during your morning commute. Temperatures warm into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, so we should see all of that melting in short order. Wednesday night looks cold again with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures warm back up towards the end of the week. Highs should rebound to around 60° on friday. Temperatures look even warmer this weekend, but some showers may return to the area for Saturday and Sunday. We may see a few showers early next week also.