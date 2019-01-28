Who Are You Putting Your Money On for Super Bowl 53?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nearly 1-in-10 American adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, according to a new survey released today by the American Gaming Association (AGA).

Key findings from the survey , conducted by Morning Consult, include:

22.7 million American adults plan to bet on Sunday’s game;

52% say they will bet on the Rams, while 48% will bet on the Patriots;

Americans say they will wager $6 billion on the Super Bowl; and

1.8 million Americans plan to bet illegally through a bookie, with millions more likely to bet illegally through offshore online books.

“The interest in legal, regulated sports betting in the United States has never been higher,” said Bill Miller, AGA’s president and chief executive officer. “More Americans than ever before will be able to place their bets with legal sportsbooks now operating in eight states, generating valuable revenue for state, local and tribal governments and increasing fan engagement with the game.

“These results, however, also point to the continued viability of the dangerous, illegal sports betting market in America. It is more important than ever for jurisdictions to enact sound policies that provide a safe, legal alternative with protections for the nearly 23 million Americans who will place a bet on the big game.”