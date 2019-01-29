$1,000 Reward Offered Sunshine Drive Death Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

On August 4, 2018, the Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 4300 block of Sunshine Drive at about 4 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a deceased teenage male in the ditch line.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance for any information regarding this death.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Crimestoppers is offering an $1,000 reward with information regarding this investigation.