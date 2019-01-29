Colder Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

The wintry precip threat is long gone and now it’s just the cold air we have to deal with for a few days. Morning temps will start out in the mid to upper 20s through Thursday morning. Later this week a nice little warming trend kicks in and we’re looking at 70 degree warmth by early next week. High pressure helps maintain a dry air mass through Friday. This will provide a decent amount of sunshine each day. Moisture starts to creep back in and we introduce a slight chance of showers Saturday. The chance for passing showers will hover around through Sunday into Monday. A frontal boundary approaches Tuesday and this system will increase our chance for rain during the middle of next week. Temps will remain milder so there’s no wintry precip threat the first full week of February.