Executive Producer

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network has an opening for an Executive Producer at WAKA/CBS-8 and WNCF/ABC-32 in Montgomery, AL. We produce more than 30 hours of local programming a week. Our Executive Producer oversees each newscast while producing newscasts themselves. Other responsibilities include working with each producer and other new managers, producing special projects, scheduling producers, taking part in editorial meetings and other duties as assigned. Strong leadership skills are a must. Candidate must have at least three years of experience in producing a daily newscast. A college degree in Broadcast Journalism is preferred. Please send resume, cover letter, DVD or link to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive., Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE