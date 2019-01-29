Golden Apple: Jennifer Jenkins

by Matt Breland

At ABC Elementary, fourth grade teacher Jennifer Jenkins tries her best to go the extra mile to make her students learn the best they possibly can. She focuses on reading and spelling techniques to help her classroom increase their learning skills. She shares a unique relationship with each one of her students and each one credits her for being a supportive and encouraging role model.

Congratulations Mrs. Jenkins! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.