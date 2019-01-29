Hundreds March Against Violence in Montgomery Following Fatal Shooting of a Montgomery Teen

by Danielle Wallace

People in Montgomery are coming together to bring an end to violence throughout the city.

Hundreds participated in a march for peace Tuesday afternoon.

For residents and Montgomery police, this march was all about creating a safer community, following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jaylan Saunders. He was shot last week in his West Montgomery home.

“I know that this going to be solved. I know it is. Somebody knows something so please I I urge you I beg you. I’m begging you, I’m begging you. Please if you know anything don’t be silent,” says Bernadette Saunders, the mother of Jaylan Saunders.

Torian Hamilton is also a mother who lost her son several years ago to what many call senseless acts of violence in Montgomery.

“We need to hub as one. This is one Montgomery. Bloodshed is red. We’re all bleeding the same blood. We need to come together for truth in Montgomery,” says Hamilton.

They say it takes a coalition of people to bring change.

“I pray for her, I pray for her strength,” says Hamilton.

That’s why they are hoping for more people volunteer for organizations that help put the city’s youth on the right path.

“Mentorship and discipleship of our youth is very important. There are a lot of great organizations, doing a lot of great things in this city and we need help,” says Terrence Jones.

Supporters say that help can only come from people committed to seeing positive growth.

“It’s a collective hurt that we’re all feeling but we’re also feeling that it’s time for a change and we need to take our emotions and turn them into positive actions that affects the future of Montgomery,” says Jones.

Organizers say they hope to have more information available to the public soon on how they can volunteer at organizations across the city to have a positive impact on the city’s youth.

Saunders was a 9th grade student at Carver High school. No arrests have been made in connection with his murder. If you can help police solve this case. Call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.