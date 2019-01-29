Montgomery Robbery Suspect Pepper Sprayed Clerk While Accomplice Stole

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for two unknown subjects wanted in reference to a robbery investigation.

Investigators say that on January 28, an unknown male and female entered a business and stole property by force. Investigators report that the female suspect used pepper spray on an employee while the male suspect stole property.

The suspects are wanted for Robbery 1 st Degree.

If you can identify these suspects or have any information regarding this crime, please
immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Categories: News

