Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Pierce’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 29, 2019 9:12 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Pierce’s Kindergarten class at Pike Road Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Rain/Snow Tuesday Morning Prepping for Winter Weather in Autauga County Camden Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Jailed Butler County Residents To Vote On Ad Valorem Tax ...