Rain Ends And Sun Returns; Turning Cold Tonight

by Ben Lang

Temperatures just didn’t get cold enough while the rain was still falling this morning. Although there were probably a few wet snowflakes flying this morning across west Alabama, we didn’t see any impacts on the ground or roadways. As of 11AM, most of the rain is already out of central and south Alabama, with sunshine returning to west Alabama. Temperatures remain cold this afternoon, with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Wind chills remain in the 30s today. Temperatures drop into the mid 20s overnight. Fortunately, wind speeds calm down so we won’t have to deal with an added wind chill.

Wednesday should be a mostly sunny and cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night turns cold again, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures warm back into the 50s Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night lows fall into the 30s.

60s return Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Friday looks like a dry day, though rain could return over the weekend. A return to a more southerly wind flow supports high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. At this time, looks like any rain around the area will be spotty in nature. POPs for Saturday and Sunday are only 20% at this time. Overnight lows stay very mild, only falling into the mid 50s.

We may see a slightly higher coverage of rain by next Tuesday. Temperatures remain warm early next week- highs are currently forecast to reach the upper 60s both days with lows in the upper 50s.