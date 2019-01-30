20s Again Overnight !

by Shane Butler

Our current cold snap will be giving way to a nice little warming trend over the next several days. Once again temps start out in the mid to upper 20s Thursday but recover nicely into the mid 50s by afternoon. The warming continues and we could see 70s early next week. High pressure will help maintain a dry air mass through Friday but moisture does start creeping back into the area over the weekend. A few showers will be possible late Saturday but more likely we see rain activity Sunday. Numerous waves of moisture will work through the area throughout next week. The temps will be well above average and that keeps us out of any kind of wintry precip threat. A frontal boundary will eventually push through here around Thursday but until then it’s going to be warmer and wet.