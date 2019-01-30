Alabama Legislative Budget Hearings

by Tim Lennox

The yearly process of Alabama Agency heads going before the joint House/Senate legislative budget committees is underway in Montgomery.

The biggest public safety agencies went before the joint committee today, both asking for increases.

Corrections Commission Jeff Dunn pointed to a court ordered personnel assessment that called for an increase of between 1,800 and 2,000 new prison guards…but he came before the committee asking for 500, plus 20 added mental health employees. He called it a “down payment” on the full number of employees needed.

Alabama prisons have been under legal assault, with lawsuits asking for added resources, pointing to the obvious prison overcrowding and mental health issues.

The Alabama Law enforcement Agency wants to hire hundreds of new state troopers, but came asking for just thirty, which they say will help.