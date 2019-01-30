Below Average Temps Continue, but Much Warmer for the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and it will be a bit warmer, however temperatures will remain well-below average for this time of year. After the very cold start to the day, we should see afternoon highs around 50°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be a mainly sunny day with a high in the mid 50s. Friday will feature a few more clouds during the day; the high will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be generally cloudy, and a few showers are possible both days. But, probably nothing too heavy or widespread, and certainly no threat of severe or winter weather.

INTO NEXT WEEK: More widespread rain looks to be in the forecast for early next and we will maintain the risk of rain for at least the first half of the week with a slow moving front just to the north; highs will be in the the lower 70s Monday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ryan