Democratic National Committee Sets Hearings on Alabama Democratic Party

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Democratic National Committee has set hearings on challenges to the election of Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley.

In a letter, the national party said an evidentiary hearing will be held Feb. 11. Unless a resolution is reached by mediation, the party’s credentials committee will hear the challenges on Feb. 14. The panel will make a recommendation to the full DNC.

Two challenges were filed saying multiple rules were broken to “stack the deck” in favor of Worley and Vice Chairman Randy Kelley. One challenge notes that 190 votes were cast when only 142 state committee members signed in at the meeting.

Some Democrats have sought new leadership at the state party. Those calls were reignited after the party did not spend all available funds in the November election.

