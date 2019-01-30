Montgomery Man Dies in Early-Morning Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality.

Early this morning, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to Simmons Drive at Bozeman Drive in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix. The driver, Percy Rogers, 34, of Montgomery sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two adult passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Simmons Drive when it left the roadway and traveled down the embankment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.