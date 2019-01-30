Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Love’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 30, 2019 10:41 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Love’s 1st grade class at Pike Road Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Hundreds March Against Violence in Montgomery Foll... $1,000 Reward Offered Sunshine Drive Death Investi... Butler County Residents Brave the Cold to Vote On ... Montgomery Robbery Suspect Pepper Sprayed Clerk Wh...