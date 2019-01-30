Police Investigate Selma’s Second Murder of the Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A murder investigation is underway in Selma — after a Monday night shooting at a Selma housing project.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says it’s the city’s second murder of the year and both have happened at GWC Homes.

Collier says 21 year old Achilles Rutledge of Selma — was found slumped over in the passenger seat of a vehicle — when officers arrived on the scene.

He says the car Rutledge was in — was parked in front of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend.

He says Rutledge had been shot multiple times — and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Your never going to convince me that as many as 20 rounds were fired at 10:30 pm in that area, when I know there’s still people up, there’s still foot traffic, and someone didn’t hear something or someone didn’t see something,” he said.

Collier says police will continue to beef-up patrols in the area.

He also says police are working with federal partners to put together a coordinated response to the problem.