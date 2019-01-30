Reward Offered for Information on Dog Poisonings in Tallassee

by Jerome Jones

Three recent animal deaths, and one confirmed dog poisoning has happened on the same street in the Clairewood neighborhood of Tallassee. Residents say they are afraid for their pets and fear walking them down the street. Mayor John Hammock says that if caught these criminals may be charged with felonies.

The situation has even caught the attention of The Humane Society of the United States. The organization is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Just this morning a cat was found a house away from where the poisoned dog was rescued. The cat is being tested and the results are pending. The veterinarian that treated the dog says the dogs symptoms point to anti-freeze poisoning.

If you have any information on this case please call Tallassee City Hall, Animal Control at 334-283-6571.