Sunny & Cool Today; Cold Again Tonight

by Ben Lang

It was a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s in all of central and south Alabama. Alexander City nearly dropped into the teens, with a morning low of 20°. Montgomery fell to 23°, and Troy dropped to 22° this morning. Temperatures are slowly but surely warming up, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. It’s going to be cold again tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll be on a warming trend for the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday warm into the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures drop into the 30s Thursday night, but most locations remain just above freezing. Friday afternoon should be pretty nice, with highs in the low 60s.

Some rain may return by this weekend, though it looks like it’ll be very hit-or-miss in nature. Even with the increased cloud-cover, high temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures only fall into the 50s.

Looks like more of the same for early next week- scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We may not see a true front come our way until next Wednesday, which slides more rain into the area and could cool temperatures for late next week.