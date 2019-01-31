70+ Degree Warmth Ahead !

by Shane Butler

The cold air is retreating and we’re on the way to much warmer temperatures over the next several days. High pressure has moved to our east allowing a more southerly wind flow and this brings in the warmer air. Temps will climb into the 60s over the weekend and low to mid 70s into the middle of next week. Along with the warmth comes an increase in moisture over the region. The chance for rain enters the picture Saturday and sticks around through most of next week. Occasional showers will pass through but a few t-storms will be possible as a front moves into the area late Wednesday into Thursday. It’s going to be a fairly active weather pattern but at least these warmer temps will give us a chance to thaw out after this recent cold snap.