Alabama (& 28 other States) Rank Low in Laws Protecting LGBTQ Persons
Many of the low ranking states are in The South.
The Human Rights Campaign is out with a ranking of the states based on the laws they have protecting LGBTQ persons. And Alabama is among the states ranked as not providing “basic equality”
Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming
HRC defines the category those states are in as:
“High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality”
In these states, advocates focus on raising support for basic LGBTQ equality, such as non-discrimination laws. These states are most likely to have religious refusal or other anti-LGBTQ laws. Advocates often further LGBTQ equality by focusing on municipal protections for LGBTQ people or opposing negative legislation that targets the LGBTQ community.
- Sixteen states and the District of Columbia are in the highest-rated category, “Working Toward Innovative Equality”: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington
Read the report HERE.