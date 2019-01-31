Alabama (& 28 other States) Rank Low in Laws Protecting LGBTQ Persons

by Tim Lennox

The Human Rights Campaign is out with a ranking of the states based on the laws they have protecting LGBTQ persons. And Alabama is among the states ranked as not providing “basic equality”

Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming

HRC defines the category those states are in as:

“High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality”

In these states, advocates focus on raising support for basic LGBTQ equality, such as non-discrimination laws. These states are most likely to have religious refusal or other anti-LGBTQ laws. Advocates often further LGBTQ equality by focusing on municipal protections for LGBTQ people or opposing negative legislation that targets the LGBTQ community.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia are in the highest-rated category, “Working Toward Innovative Equality”: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington

Read the report HERE.