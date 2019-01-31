Alabama Medicaid Needs Less Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

The head of Alabama’s Medicaid agency says it will need less money in the coming year.

Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar told state lawmakers Wednesday that Medicaid is asking for $715 million for the coming year. That’s $40 million less than the current year.

Azar said it has about $106 million to take into the 2020 budget year, avoiding the need for extra money next year.

She says benefits from the federal budget have helped the state, citing drug rebates, Medicare Part B and the tobacco trust fund.

The federal government pays 70 percent of the cost of Medicaid. The state has to come up with 30 percent share and state lawmakers have used some of the BP oil spill settlement to cover part of the cost previously.

