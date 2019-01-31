Dixie Electric Joins Apprenticeship Alabama Giving Opportunities to Aspiring Electricians

by Danielle Wallace

One local company says it’s doing its part to help Governor Kay Ivey get more people working in Alabama.

Dixie Electric is now part of the Apprenticeship Alabama Program.

It’s not everyday that people get the chance to study in their future career and earn money at the same time.

but for 24 local electricians, that is the case as they start learning everything they need to know in the electrician industry – an industry that is in high demand.

“They really buy into us and put a lot of faith in us to go out and do the jobs that we do,” says Dustin McCrary.

“I knew that it was going to be a great way to better myself and become more valuable to the company and in the long run that’s the best way to improve your income,” says Russell Beasley.

During the 4 year program, apprentices work under qualified electricians. It is 8,000 hours of on the job training, that is no cost to the apprentices.

“A lot of us went to school and we incurred that college debt. with a registered apprenticeship program the company invests in the apprentice to teach them while they’re doing the work,” says Apprenticeship Alabama Project Manager Patsy Richards.

The program, allows apprentices to stress less about debt and focus more on their future goals.

“I want to get all my licenses, and eventually get my masters license see where my Dixie career will go from there,” says McCrary.

This program helps change the trajectory of so many lives because a lot of times you can get a minimum wage job or you can get a skill and get a higher earning job,” says Richards.

Serving the community to meet the needs of business and industry is something apprenticeship Alabama takes great pride in.

“Just the company really invests in everybody who works here-not only community and customers but us as employees and that you can’t put value on that,” says McCrary.

After completing the program, students could earn start out earning $23 per hour. The program is also part of Alabama Works! Success Plus initiative. The initiative has a goal of adding 500,000 highly skilled workers in Alabama by the year 2025.