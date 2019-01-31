Early Morning House Fire Under Investigation in Montgomery

by A.J Williams

Montgomery fire officials are investigating what caused a vacant house in the Dalraida community to go up in flames.

The fire happened just after midnight on Honeysuckle Road. Captain Jason Cupps with the Montgomery Fire Department says firefighters tried to contain the blaze from inside the house but were forced to leave due to the fear of the roof collapsing.

Firefighters were eventually able to contain the fire from the outside. No one was injured and there was no one found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.