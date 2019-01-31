Federal Judge Rejects Possible ‘Do-over’ of Rams-Saints Playoff Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal judge is refusing to order the NFL to implement a rule that could have led to a do-over of the NFC championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan on Thursday rejected arguments by two Saints season ticket holders who filed suit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell. At issue was game officials’ failure to call interference or roughness penalties against a Rams player at a key point in the final minutes of regulation play.

The Rams went on to win. They play the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The lawsuit argued that the league should invoke a rule allowing Goodell to order a redo of the game due to “extraordinarily unfair acts.”

