Montgomery Man Dies After Crash with 18-Wheeler

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening, January 30. The crash resulted in the death of a Montgomery man.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to Mobile Highway at Westgate Drive around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a 1993 Chevrolet Sport van and a 2015 Peterbilt 337. The driver of the Chevrolet, Howard Lee Perry, 60, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt, also an adult male, sustained what are believed to be minor injuries. He was transported for treatment at a local hospital.

MPD’s investigation indicates the Chevrolet was southbound on Mobile Highway when it collided with the Peterbilt, which was traveling northbound.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.