Mostly Sunny And Milder Close To The Week

by Ben Lang

It was another chilly start to the morning with lows well into the 20s. We’re warming up quickly thanks to abundant sunshine across the state. Highs should warm into the mid to upper 50s today with a few low 60s to the south. The evening and overnight still looks cold, but most locations remain above freezing with lows in the mid 30s. Friday looks great, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s.

Friday night lows only drop into the low to mid 40s. This weekend looks quite warm, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. We may have some rain to contend with, though we won’t get a clear-cut front heading our way. That means more scattered rain activity, so Saturday and Sunday won’t be washouts. The higher amount of cloud-cover keeps lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday night.

The warmer weather continues early next week. Highs reach the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, though we’ll still have some scattered showers to contend with each day. Temperatures may not fall below the 60s on Monday and Tuesday night. It looks like a front finally heads our way next Wednesday/Thursday. That could give us a more widespread round of rain those days. Cooler air likely returns behind that front for late next week.