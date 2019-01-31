MPS Board Discusses Report Card Assessment

by Jerome Jones

The more pressing topic at Thursday’s MPS board meeting was a recent report card grade. The school system went from a grade of D, up to a C. MPS superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says they are excited about the higher grade, but there is still much work to be done.

The school system is still under state intervention, and ten schools were listed as failing on a recent list. Dr. Moore says that many factors go into determining a grade, and the board is not over looking any thing that can affect the score. “We’ve been working all year long on getting our students to improve in lots of areas.”

The report card is a tool to provide the public with easy to understand information about the performance of the school system. Schools are graded on academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, college and career readiness, absenteeism, and english proficiency.