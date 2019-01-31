Troy PD Investigates Death of Two in Mossy Grove Estates Subdivision

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department has launched a death investigation on Pike County Road 2300.

At 1:17 pm police responded to a residence in the old Mossy Grove Estates Subdivision, finding two subjects deceased inside the residence. At this time, it appears that the deaths are domestic related, and police are not searching for a suspect.

No further information about the victims is being released at this time due to notification of next of kin.

The victim’s bodies will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroners Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.