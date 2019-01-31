Warming Trend Begins Today

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMING TREND BEGINS: Today will be a mainly sunny day with a high in the mid to upper 50s. On Friday the high will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a sky featuring more sunshine than clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly sunny and mild; temperatures rise into the mid 60s. Clouds increase Sunday, and a few showers are possible, but nothing too heavy or widespread. The weather stays mild Sunday with a high back in the 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front north of here will bring unsettled, wet weather for the first half of the week. Waves of energy will ride along this boundary and will keep Alabama wet. For the first half of the week, we are forecasting more clouds than sun and look for occasional showers, and possibly a thunderstorm Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Towards the end of the week, colder, drier air returns to Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan