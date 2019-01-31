Woman Enters Montgomery School in Possession of Firearm While Fleeing Domestic Violence Incident

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD responded to a domestic violence incident this morning in the 600 block of Buford Street.

An adult female victim fled the residence and ran into a nearby school seeking help/a safe place.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the victim had a gun in her possession when she entered the school, but that it was not produced, wielded or used in any way that would present a threat to the school.

The victim is in police custody at this point as MPD investigates this matter.