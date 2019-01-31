Woman Killed in Dogwood Drive Shooting, MPD Launches Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Brenda Hall, 52. The shooting occurred Wednesday, January 30.

MPD and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Drive about 10:15 p.m., after receiving a report that an individual had been shot. There, they located the Hall, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting. No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is available for release.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.