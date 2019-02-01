A Nice Warm Up Ahead !

by Shane Butler

The weather around here will be trending much warmer over the next several days. We get into the 60s over the weekend and 70s most of next week. The trade off will be an increase chance for occasional showers throughout the upcoming work week. Numerous waves of moisture pass near or through here just about each day. There could be even be a rumble of thunder at times. The better chance for this will come later next week as a cold front heads into the region. A little wet at times but definitely warmer and this will be an early February thaw for us. Don’t believe for one second old man winter is done with us just yet.