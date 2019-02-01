Alabama’s State Rank in Dental Health: 48

Their report comes during a month designated as a time to raise awareness aboutchildren’s dental health.

The Alabama Department of Public Health writes:

“This year’s campaign slogan is “Brush and clean in between to build a healthy smile.” A healthy smile is important to children, both for their overall health and self-esteem. Cavities (also known as caries or tooth decay) are one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood in the United States. Untreated dental cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing and learning. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than their classmates.



“Educating children to form the habit of brushing and flossing, along with regular dental checkups, helps them keep healthy smiles,” State Dental Health Director Dr. Tommy Johnson said. “Dental decay is preventable, and we hope all parents will ensure that their children receive the care their children need and deserve. Developing good oral health habits at an early age will help kids get a good start on a lifetime of oral health.”