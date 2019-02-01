Hidden Treasures in the City of Prattville

by Jerome Jones

For many people Prattville is known as the small town just a few miles north of Montgomery. Look past its shopping malls just off I-65, and this growing town is filled with southern charm. Capitol Hill Golf Course is one of the most popular destinations in Prattville.

The course is well known among golf enthusiast for its unique and challenging designs. It is the only course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail that offers 54 holes of championship caliber golf. Over the course of its storied past it has been host to several professional tournaments.

Just a few miles away from the golf course is Cooters Pond Park. The park offers one of the best boat ramps in the town. Easy access to the Alabama River and great views of the golf course abound.

In downtown Prattville the old Pratt Cotton Gin Mill is a centerpiece of the landscape. It over looks Autauga Creek. The creek is a popular destination for kayakers and fly-fishermen.

One of the best kept secrets in Prattville is the Doster Road artesian well. People come from counties over to get the clean cool artesian water. Many residents use the well water for drinking and cooking. One resident says this water makes the best coffee. “there’s no chlorine in it, there’s no chemicals, it’s a good artesian well, comes from way down deep, its purfied, and it just taste good!”