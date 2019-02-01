More Clouds Than Sun With Spotty Showers This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s another one of those days with filtered sunshine. The sunshine that does break through the clouds today should warm temperatures into the low 60s by mid afternoon. Temperatures remain warmer overnight, with lows in the 40s to low 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

The weekend features more clouds than sun, though temperatures should be more mild both days. Although some rain is possible Saturday and again on Sunday, rain will be very spotty, light, and brief in natures. Temperatures range from the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon, then mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Overnight temperatures remain very mild with lows near 50 Saturday night, and lows in the mid 50s Sunday night.

We’ll start next week on a warm but mostly cloudy note. Highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday likely reach the 70s. Scattered showers are possible each of those days. It’s still possible that we see a front head our way late next week, but even that appears in question with less model agreement today. Either way, some rain remains possible, though not necessarily widespread, next Thursday and Friday.