Mother of Selma Murder Victim Calls Out Police and Community

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The mother of a Selma murder victim speaks out about her concerns with the handling of the case.

Jermaine Sanders died about two months ago on Thanksgiving night after he was shot on the 1800 block of Church Street.

Now, Sanders’ mother is calling out police and people in the community in an effort to find whoever is responsible for Sanders’ death.

Velma Shuford says the community has to step up and get involved in order to help make Selma a safer place to live.

“I’m just upset because the community, they don’t speak up, they don’t say nothing,” said Shuford. “You don’t have to give your name or tell who you are. That’s a hotline an anonymous hotline. All they have to do is just call that line.”

Anyone with information that can help police — call the Secret Witness Line at (334) 874-2190 — or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.