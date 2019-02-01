“Roots and Wings Collection Exhibition” at ASU Celebrates Black History Month and Alabama’s Bicentennial

by Danielle Wallace

A new African American art exhibit made its debut Friday night at Alabama State University in celebration of Black History Month and Alabama’s Bicentennial.

The “Roots and Wings Collection Exhibition” opened at ASU’s Warren Britt Gallery. It is a compilation of work by local artists and designers of notable African Americans in history and those who are actively making history. The exhibit is part of the university’s department of visual arts and The AFFIRM Foundation Project. It will be at ASU for 28 days before it goes on tour. Birmingham, Huntsville, and Mobile with be stops for the exhibit.

“There’s a wide range of people that could be celebrated and then also the purpose of The AFFIRM Foundation is to raise funding to have a permanent location for it,” says Kalonji Gilchrist, Executive Director of 21 Dreams.

Following the tour, the exhibit will be displayed at 21 Dreams Art and Culture in Montgomery.