Warming Trend Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Saturday looks to be a decent day of weather with more clouds than sun with a high in the mid 60s for most communities. A stray shower will be possible. Sunday, few scattered showers are possible, but nothing too heavy or widespread. Sunday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front north of here will bring unsettled weather back to Alabama next week. Waves of energy will ride along this boundary and will keep Alabama wet. For much of the week, we are forecasting more clouds than sun, and look for occasional showers, and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 60s, while some 70s are likely as well.

Have a great day!

Ryan