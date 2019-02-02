Cloudy Days Ahead

by Matt Breland

We will stay mostly cloudy this Saturday with the possibility of a passing shower during the early evening time. Highs this afternoon will be a bit warmer than usual, in the upper 60s, then overnight we will gently cool down into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be almost a repeat of today with cloudy skies and more of a warmer afternoon. We have a cloudy weather pattern that has set up across the southeast. So we could see another passing shower tomorrow afternoon, but any rain showers that occur will likely just be scattered, weak, and brief.

The upcoming week will remain warmer with highs in the upper 60s, maybe the lower 70s by mid week. We will continue the cloudy trend as well with the chances of isolated showers still sticking around.

Also its Groundhog Day! According to sources, the groundhog did not see his shadow, so that means that spring will come early!