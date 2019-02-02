Looking In: National Geographic Writes about the Civil Rights Trail
The article features Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery.
Those of us who live here in Alabama know about the Civil Rights Monuments, the Maya Lin fountain, and the bridge, and the church, and Rosa’s bus stop.
But it’s always interesting to read what outsiders take in on their first trip to the three cities
That’s what you’ll find in a new article in National Geographic.
“Nearly a quarter of the trail’s sites are in Alabama, a place many consider ground zero for the civil rights movement. The trail covers the attacks on Freedom Riders, the Selma-to-Montgomery Voting Rights March, and the Montgomery street corner where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man.”
(National Geographic)
You can see the article online HERE.